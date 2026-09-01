Over 200 Zomato employees in 'customer delight' section in Hyderabad to be laid off

Zomato is expected to lay off over 200 employees in Hyderabad. As per reports, this decision from the food aggregator comes after the decision to make changes in "customer delight" operations.

These layoffs at Zomato follow the April 2025 round, where 500-junior level employees have been fired from the company's associate programme. (Representational Image)

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According to a report by Live Mint, an industry executive has stated that around 240 employees are expected to be sacked in this move. The source added that these layoffs follow "significant changes" made in Zomato's customer support model in the past six years.

As per the executive, the customer support model will now operate as "one functional team" from Eternal's office in Gurugram. The employees who will be impacted by this move will receive their salaries for August, along with another four months' pay, which will include a contractual notice pay and an one-time ex-gratia payment.

Also Read | Zomato bans analogue paneer on its platform, asks restaurants to switch to dairy

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{{^usCountry}} Fired employees will also be eligible for medical insurance, and counselling support till March 2027. Furthermore, the company will also transfer the ownership of the company-issued laptops for personal use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fired employees will also be eligible for medical insurance, and counselling support till March 2027. Furthermore, the company will also transfer the ownership of the company-issued laptops for personal use. {{/usCountry}}

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Employees impacted by the layoffs will also be helped in their search for relevant opportunities.

These layoffs at Zomato follow the April 2025 round, where 500-junior level employees have been fired from the company's associate programme.

Rise in layoffs

The layoffs at Zomato are the latest to join the list. Earlier this year, in February, interior design company LivSpace announced it had fired 1,000 employees as part of an "internal reorganisation" due to its adoption of artificial intelligence.

Flipkart, which is now owned by US-based Walmart, sacked around 400 employees over poor performance in March, months after Amazon laid off 800 people in India as part of a global exercise which cut 16,000 jobs.

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Paytm also announced it would lay off 400 people in June, which amounted to one per cent of its workforce.