Livspace co-founder Saurabh Jain quits after 11 years, says he is ‘working on something new’

Saurabh Jain, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Livspace, has stepped down from his position as the CEO. In a LinkedIn post, he hinted at “working on something new” without explicitly mentioning the reason behind his exit. Saurabh Jain announced his exit from Livspace in a LinkedIn post. (Saurabh Jain)

“After more than a decade building Livspace, I’m stepping into my next chapter with pride in what we’ve created and clarity about what lies ahead,” Jain wrote.

He continued that he started the company with a simple belief: “Home interiors in India could be built differently.” Recalling his journey for over a decade, he shared, “What followed was a journey of conviction, resilience, hard calls, and extraordinary people. From early uncertainty to building a category-defining company, this experience has shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever.”

In his post, he expressed his gratitude to everyone involved with the organisation.

“I’m deeply grateful to the teams, partners, board members, and homeowners who trusted us and built this alongside me. What stands today is a reflection of collective grit and shared ambition. I will always cheer for Livspace and remain deeply optimistic about its future. As we say, I will always remain a proud Spacer, forever! Ramakant Sharma and Anuj S.”