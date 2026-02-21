Livspace co-founder Saurabh Jain quits after 11 years, says he is ‘working on something new’
Livspace announced in a LinkedIn post that co-founder Saurabh Jain left the company to embark on his next entrepreneurial chapter.
Saurabh Jain, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Livspace, has stepped down from his position as the CEO. In a LinkedIn post, he hinted at “working on something new” without explicitly mentioning the reason behind his exit.
“After more than a decade building Livspace, I’m stepping into my next chapter with pride in what we’ve created and clarity about what lies ahead,” Jain wrote.
Also Read: First note from Asha Sharma to her team: New Xbox boss says no ‘soulless AI slop’ as she shares her vision for future
He continued that he started the company with a simple belief: “Home interiors in India could be built differently.” Recalling his journey for over a decade, he shared, “What followed was a journey of conviction, resilience, hard calls, and extraordinary people. From early uncertainty to building a category-defining company, this experience has shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever.”
In his post, he expressed his gratitude to everyone involved with the organisation.
“I’m deeply grateful to the teams, partners, board members, and homeowners who trusted us and built this alongside me. What stands today is a reflection of collective grit and shared ambition. I will always cheer for Livspace and remain deeply optimistic about its future. As we say, I will always remain a proud Spacer, forever! Ramakant Sharma and Anuj S.”
Why did he quit?
Saurabh Jain stated, “As I take a brief pause to reflect, I’m also working on something new — a space I’ve been thinking about deeply. I’ll share more soon. Sometimes you have to close a meaningful chapter — not because the story ends, but because a bigger one is ready to begin.”
How did social media react?
Founder Vaishali Sampath shared, “Building structure in an unorganised industry takes real conviction. What you’ve built has shaped the ecosystem meaningfully. Wishing you continued impact and success in whatever you build next.”
Pepperfry.com CEO Ashish Shah posted, “Best Wishes Saurabh Jain for what lies ahead. Great work building a category defining business at Livspace. I am sure you are onto building another big one! Meet soon.”
A third expressed, “Best time to build anew!” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations on an incredible journey, it's truly inspiring. Best wishes as you step into this next chapter.”
What did Livspace post about Saurabh Jain?
“After 11 remarkable years, Saurabh Jain, Co-founder of Livspace, has decided to move on to embark on his next entrepreneurial chapter. Saurabh has been a cornerstone of this organization since its earliest days. Joining us when we were just a vision, he was instrumental in architecting the scale and success Livspace enjoys today. His journey with us has been defined by relentless dedication and a builder’s mindset - qualities that helped transform a startup into a market leader,” read the organization's statement on LinkedIn.
Also Read: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Dubai tycoon replaced as DP World CEO over Epstein ties
“Saurabh’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of this company. As he moves on to build his next big thing, we carry his vision forward with gratitude and excitement. We can’t wait to see what he creates next. We thank him for everything and wish him the very best!” it added.
A B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Jain joined Livspace, an e-commerce-based interior design company, in 2015. He announced his exit after almost 11 years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More