Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Over 4.67 crore ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day
business

Over 4.67 crore ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.
For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.(Representational Photo/MINT)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed including over 15.49 lakh ITRs filed on December 27 alone, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

"A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).

This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax income tax return filing deadline income tax return
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP