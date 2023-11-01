Over 97% of ₹2,000 banknotes returned, only ₹10,000 cr with public: RBI
The value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation has declined from ₹3.56 lakh crore to ₹0.10 lakh crore, RBI said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesdays said over 97 per cent of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system, and only ₹10,000 crore worth of such notes are still in public circulation.
"The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹0.10 lakh crore as at the close of business on October 31, 2023," the central bank said in a circular.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
