Over 97% of 2,000 banknotes returned, only 10,000 cr with public: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesdays said over 97 per cent of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system, and only ₹10,000 crore worth of such notes are still in public circulation.

RBI on May 19 announced withdrawal of ₹ 2,000 banknotes.(HT File)

"The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹0.10 lakh crore as at the close of business on October 31, 2023," the central bank said in a circular.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

