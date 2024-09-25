Menu Explore
Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1: Report

Reuters |
Sep 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Bidding for Pakistan International Airlines is set for Oct. 1. The government plans to sell 51% to 100% of the airline to address losses.

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on Oct. 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.

The auction for Pakistan International Airlines will occur on Oct. 1, as reported by Ary News. The government plans to sell a majority stake to address ongoing losses, following IMF reform suggestions, according to National Assembly official Farooq Sattar.(Reuters)
The auction for Pakistan International Airlines will occur on Oct. 1, as reported by Ary News. The government plans to sell a majority stake to address ongoing losses, following IMF reform suggestions, according to National Assembly official Farooq Sattar.(Reuters)

"The (Pakistan International Airlines) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.

Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund.

