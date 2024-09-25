Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1: Report

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on Oct. 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.Read more: Hyundai Motor's $3 billion IPO- India's biggest- gets Sebi nod: October launch?"The (Pakistan International Airlines) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund.