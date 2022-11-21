Home / Business / PAN holders, missed deadline to link to Aadhaar? Tax department says this

PAN holders, missed deadline to link to Aadhaar? Tax department says this

business
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 04:42 PM IST

According to CBDT, if the linking is not done by March 31, 2023, the PAN cards of such users will become inactive from April 1.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body of the Income Tax department, has urged Permanent Account Number (PAN) card holders who are yet to link their PAN with Aadhaar card, to do so by March 31 next year, or else the former will be deactivated.

“As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023 for all PAN who holders who do not fall in the exempted category. If not linked with Aadhaar, PAN will become inactive,” tweeted the CBDT through the IT department's handle, adding that such users won't be able to use PAN starting April 1, 2023 .

Previously, the deadline to link the two documents was extended till March 31, 2022. The CBDT had said those linking these after the due date and by June 30 would have to pay a penalty of 500, and a fine of 1,000 after June 30.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar?

This can be done in three ways: on the e-filing portal, via SMS, or by visiting the nearest PAN service centre (paid service). For SMS, type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>, and send the message to 567678 or 56161.

For the e-filing portal, follow these steps.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
