 Paytm Stock Price: Paytm hits upper circuit, Should you buy stocks? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm Stock Price: Paytm hits upper circuit for second day, Should you buy stocks? What experts say

Paytm Stock Price: Paytm hits upper circuit for second day, Should you buy stocks? What experts say

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Paytm Stock Price: Some brokerage firms have downgraded the Paytm stock after RBI action.

Paytm Share Price: Paytm shares gained 5 per cent as the stock hit the upper circuit for the second straight session. This comes as the company partnered with Axis Bank for the settlement of merchant payments- shifting its nodal account through an escrow account. This also comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the deadline to halt operations for Paytm Payments Bank account holders till March 15.

Paytm Stock Price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a roadside coconut stall in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Paytm Stock Price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a roadside coconut stall in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Paytm share price hits upper circuit again today. What's driving the rally?

What brokerage firms have said on the stock?

Some brokerage firms have downgraded the Paytm stock after RBI action. Global brokerage firm Macquarie in its recent report downgraded the stock's rating to ‘underperform’ significantly lowering its target price to 275 per share from an earlier target price of 650.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: No FEMA violation found by ED in Paytm Payments Bank case: Report

What analysts have said on the Paytm stock?

Jigar S. Patel, senior manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers told Mint, “Should there be any potential upward movement from lower levels, it may serve as an opportunity to exit positions. The daily Stochastics indicator has entered the oversold zone, suggesting a continuation of bearish momentum. Consequently, traders are advised to stay away from this counter.”

Read more: How to deactivate Paytm FASTag and buy new one online: Step by step guide

Although, Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Founder and Technical Analyst of Gemstone Equity Research and ChartWizard FZE said that investors should strictly avoid the stock as “given the kind of turmoil the company is in, it would be prudent not to add any more quantity even if it is available at a deep discount. While staying put with the investments and taking a steep cut would make no sense for the investors, any fresh or incremental exposure in the stock should be strictly avoided.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On