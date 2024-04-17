 Paytm starts migrating users to new UPI IDs: What changes for you? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paytm starts migrating users to new UPI IDs: What changes for you?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Until now, Paytm UPI customers were using Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) which was barred by the RBI.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), Paytm's parent company, began migrating customers to partner payment service provider (PSP) banks Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Yes Bank. Until now, Paytm UPI customers were using Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) which was barred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from conducting several business operations.

A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

What was RBI's action against Paytm?

RBI, on January 31, directed PPBL to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. The deadline was later extended to March 15. The central bank's order cited persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How has been Paytm operating since RBI's order?

Read more: Elon Musk now wants Tesla investors to approve his $56 billion 2018 salary

Since March 15, Paytm has been functioning as a third-party application provider (TPAP) and not as a payments bank app. Paytm roped in Axis Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank as its payment service provider (PSP) banks to be its partners in the TPAP.

Read more: Elon Musk likely to announce $2-$3 billion India investment during visit: Report

What Paytm said on the migration process?

"Following NPCI's approval on March 14, 2024, to onboard OCL as a Third- Party Application Provider (TPAP), Paytm has expedited the integration with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank. All four banks are now operational on the TPAP, streamlining the process for Paytm to shift user accounts to these PSP banks," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Read more: Adani family infuses 8,339 crore in Ambuja Cements, raises stake to 70.3%

What changes for Paytm users?

Following this, all Paytm UPI users will be nudged for consent with a pop-up notification for using Paytm with a new UPI ID. You can pick from one of the four handles: @ptsbi, @pthdfc, @ptaxis and @ptyes.

 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm starts migrating users to new UPI IDs: What changes for you?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On