Pensioners may soon be able to make EPFO claims via UPI: Labour secretary

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to integrate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to reduce transaction times and increase convenience. Under the Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, an employer and worker both are required to contribute 12% of a person’s basic salary towards a retirement-benefits corpus managed by the EPFO (HT Photo)

“Our next step is to incorporate UPI into the system," news agency ANI quoted labour and employment secretary Sumita Dawra as saying on Monday.

“We have received suggestions from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) regarding this integration and have submitted a proposal to EPFO for consideration,” she said.

Dawra said for this purpose, the EPFO has established a centralised database and that after conducting the necessary testing, the UPI frontend for EPFO claims may get rolled out by the end of May.

This means that all members can view their EPFO accounts directly in the UPI interface and make auto-claims.

In addition, the approval process will be instant as long as the user is eligible, ensuring quick credit to their accounts.

She also said stabilising the centralized database will take around two to three weeks, following which the frontend for UPI integration will become ready.

Dawra also talked about other developments seen by the EPFO, which currently has around 7.5 crore active members who maintain their Provident Fund accounts and contribute towards their pension.

“Claims up to ₹1 lakh have been automated, self-correction mechanisms have been introduced, and unnecessary processes have been eliminated,” she said. “Additionally, we have integrated databases, reducing the claim processing time to just three days.”

She also highlighted that though there are 78 lakh pensioners in the EPFO, only a few banks were notified for pension disbursement earlier.

“However, we sought advice from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and now we have implemented a centralized pension system,” she said. "Pensioners are benefiting from this as they can now receive their pension from any bank.”