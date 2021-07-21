Pensioners, senior citizens can get Life Certificate from nearest post office

The India Post, which is the government’s operated postal system, announced that pensioners and all other senior citizens will soon be able to get their Life Certificate or Jeevan Praman from the nearest post office. This is being seen as a major relief and help for both pensioners and senior citizens, who are not so well versed with technology and had to visit their banks to obtain their Life Certificate, according to a report by Livemint.

“Senior citizens can now easily avail the benefit of Jeevan Pramaan services at the nearest post office CSC counter,” the India Post shared the news on Twitter on July 15. The Livemint report added that this proposal would enable around 6 million central government pensioners and a similar number of pensioners in states, Union Territories (UTs) and other government agencies.

The official website of Jeevan Pramaan states that in order to get the life certificate, the individual drawing the pension is required to either present himself or herself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the certificate issued by the authority where the pensioner had served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. “This very requirement of personally being present in front of the disbursing agency or getting a life certificate often becomes a major hurdle in the process of seamless transfer of pension amount to the pensioner,” the website further wrote.

However, with the India Post’s July 15 proposal, pensioners can now visit their nearest post office to get the Life Certificate rather than following the above steps.

The Jeevan Pramaan website has also provided a facility of Digital Life Certificate under which pensioners can get the certificate by visiting their nearest Jeevan Praman centres.

“Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioner. A successful authentication generates the Digital Life Certificate which gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository. The Pension Disbursing Agencies can access the certificate on-line,” according to the website.

Here are the steps which pensioners have to follow to get their Digital Life Certificate.

“Getting a digital Life certificate is hassle free and can be obtained through various Jeevan Pramaan Centres which are being operated by CSCs, Banks, Government offices or by using the client application on any PC/mobile/tablet,” the website further said.