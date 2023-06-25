Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices on June 25: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 25, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was carried out on May 21 last year.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged on Sunday, which means that there has been no pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices since May 21 last year.

In India, OMCs review fuel prices on a daily basis; the rates for each day, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am. These are decided on the basis of factors such as crude oil prices in the global market, exchange rate between the Indian rupee and US dollar, local taxes, etc.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on June 25

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.27 92.01
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.63 94.33
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Trivandrum 109.42 98.24

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because each state levies its own value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. This VAT is in addition to freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The central government, on the other hand, does not directly control the fuel rates. It exercises regulation through excise duty, base prices, and cap prices.

