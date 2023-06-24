Petrol and diesel prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, June 24. According to the fuel prices announced by oil marketing companies, petrol in Delhi cost ₹96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre.



In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre respectively. In July last year, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced a cut in value added tax on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other major cities on June 24.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies