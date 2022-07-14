Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by ₹5/ litre and diesel prices by ₹3/litre, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut value added tax on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.
Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.
Two principals from top Bengaluru schools suspended.
The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended the principals of two popular Bengaluru schools. A report in the Deccan Herald said S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School had been suspended over allegations that due processes had been violated, but details of these allegations were not mentioned. On Tuesday, staff at Bishop Cotton Boys' were informed of the the bishop of the diocesee, suspension bythe Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel.
Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets.
Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch.
On Ashok Stambha row, Ricky Kej says critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead
Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.
Guest Column| Fiscal management and the politics of debt
Sovereign debt has become a subject of politics in Punjab. It is rising by the year irrespective of the government. Public borrowings are an integral part of the state's fiscal management. Simply speaking, public debt is rising because the revenues are not increasing as much as they should, whereas the expenditures remain uncontained. From 2006-07 to 2021-22, the state's total revenue receipts have increased by 365%, whereas the revenue expenditure has increased by 409%.
