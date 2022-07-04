Petrol & diesel to get cheaper in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde in Assembly
- Currently, petrol costs ₹111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel stands at ₹97.28 per litre in the city.
Hours after establishing a majority in the floor test, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced relief in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days. Shinde said his government will cut VAT on fuel to provide relief ‘to the people of Maharashtra’.
Shinde made the announcement during the concluding session of the two-day Assembly. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House.
“A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken soon to provide relief to the people of the state,” the newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister later tweeted in Marathi.
Petrol price in Mumbai currently stands at ₹111.35 per litre, while diesel stands at ₹97.28 per litre. The fuel prices were last reduced in May when the Centre cut excise duty for the second time. The Centre had previously slashed excise duty on fuel prices in November last year – cutting petrol price by ₹5 and diesel by ₹10.
Most BJP-ruled states had followed suit and announced fuel price cut.
“When the Centre and state are on the same page, the speed of development increases multifold in that state. We will (also) surely get the benefit from Devendra Fadnavis' experience,” Shinde said today, while addressing a press briefing on the same issue, following the Assembly session.
Shinde, who led a revolt against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and caused the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, took oath as the chief minister of the western state on June 30.
Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Earlier in the day, Shinde comfortably won the much-awaited floor test as the 288-member House voted, with 164 MLAs in favour and 99 against him. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, remained absent.
-
Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for 'pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.' He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics