Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained steady for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The fuel prices were last revised on March 25, after remaining unchanged for 24 days consecutive days when they were at record highs. Petrol prices fell by 21 paise per litre then and diesel prices slipped by 20 paise. As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website, currently price of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹90.78 while diesel is available for ₹81.10. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at ₹97.19, while diesel costs ₹88.20.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state owing to the taxes that get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. The taxes levied by both make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s how much a litre of petrol and diesel cost in your city on Monday, March 29:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Sri Ganganagar 101.43 93.39 Anuppur 101.18 91.57 New Delhi 90.78 81.10 Mumbai 97.19 88.20 Kolkata 90.98 83.98 Chennai 92.77 86.10 Bengaluru 93.82 85.99 Hyderabad 94.39 88.45 Patna 93.11 86.35 Jaipur 97.31 89.60 Lucknow 89.01 81.50 Thiruvananthapuram 92.66 87.14 Source: Indian Oil Corporation





In the international market, the crude oil prices started slightly lower on Monday and retreated further as efforts to salvage Ever Green, the giant vessel that has been blocking the Suez Canal moved further as the teams were able to partially refloat the vessel, according to a report in Bloomberg. The Ever Given is now being secured, according to maritime services provider Inchcape, although it is unclear as to when the canal will reopen.

