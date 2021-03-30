Petrol and diesel prices cut again today, check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities of the country were reduced on Tuesday after remaining unchanged for four consecutive days owing to reduction in the international crude prices. As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Tuesday, price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was cut by 22 paise to ₹90.56 while diesel was reduced by 23 paise to ₹80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at ₹99.98 after a 21 paise decrease over Monday’s price, while diesel costs ₹87.96 which is 24 paise less than yesterday’s price.

Fuel prices were last revised on March 25, after they remained unchanged for 24 days consecutive days at record highs. On March 25, petrol prices fell by 21 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 20 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel are different in different states due to the taxes that are levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday (March 30):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international market, oil prices fell on Tuesday after shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal as the giant Ever Given container carrier which had been blocking the canal for almost a week was refloated. Brent crude was down 15 cents at $64.83 a barrel after it gained 0.6 per cent on Monday. US oil was also down by 1 cent at $61.55 a barrel, after falling about 1 per cent in the previous session. Traders will also be keenly watching the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting which is scheduled for Thursday this week where extension of supply curbs may be on the table, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

