Petrol and diesel prices in your city. Check today's rates here

Fuel prices held steady across the country on Monday for the sixth consecutive day. The prices of petrol and diesel were last lowered on Tuesday after a reduction in the international crude prices. Before Tuesday, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Monday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was ₹90.56 and diesel was priced at ₹80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at ₹96.98 and diesel costs ₹87.96.

Fuel prices vary in states on account of the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday (April 5):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international markets, oil prices fell owing to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC+) decision to ease production cuts between the months of May and July. These production cuts were made by the group because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures fell 0.2 per cent to $64.70 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $61.32 a barrel, down by 0.2 per cent. According to a report in news agency Reuters, both the contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel after the OPEC+ decision showing optimism about energy demand after US President Joe Biden outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

