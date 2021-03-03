Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here
business

Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday. The prices were last changed on Saturday when petrol prices were hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise in Delhi. Petrol prices in Delhi currently stand at 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at 88.60.

Fuel prices depend on the taxes levied by state as both central as well as state governments charge taxes along with the freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Petrol and diesel prices usually get revised on a daily basis keeping in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by hopes on progress made in US vaccine rollouts. As the scheduled OPEC+ meeting will take place on Thursday, uncertainty still looms over how much supply the organization will restore to the market, a Reuters report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at 45,304 per 10 gm

OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery

Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at 186-187

Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations

In the last two months, petrol prices have gone up by 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by 4.99. Petrol prices breached the 100-mark last month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar as petrol per litre cost 101.84 per litre in the city while diesel was available at 93.77 per litre.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site:

Sri Ganganagar: Petrol: 101.84 Diesel: 93.77

Anuppur: Petrol: 101.59 Diesel: 91.97

New Delhi: Petrol: 91.17 Diesel: 81.47

Mumbai: Petrol: 97.57 Diesel: 88.60

Kolkata: Petrol: 91.35 Diesel: 84.35

Chennai: Petrol: 93.11 Diesel: 86.45

Bengaluru: Petrol: 94.22 Diesel: 86.37

Hyderabad: Petrol: 94.79 Diesel: 88.86

Patna: Petrol: 93.48 Diesel: 86.73

Jaipur: Petrol: 97.72 Diesel: 89.98

Lucknow: Petrol: 89.31 Diesel: 81.85

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol: 93.05 Diesel: 87.53

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol diesel rates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP