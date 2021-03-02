Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 2
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 PM IST
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Tuesday. The prices were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in Delhi. Petrol price in the national capital stands at 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at 81.47 on Tuesday. In Mumbai, petrol prices currently stand at 97.57, while diesel is retailing at 88.60. Fuel prices depend on the taxes levied by state as both central as well as state governments charge taxes along with the freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Petrol and diesel prices usually get revised on a daily basis keeping in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as investors were impacted by concerns that OPEC may agree to increase global supply in a meeting this week, news agency Reuters said in a report.

In the last two months, petrol prices have gone up by 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by 4.99. Petrol prices breached the 100-mark last month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar as petrol per litre cost 101.84 per litre in the city while diesel was available at 93.77 per litre.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 2 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site:

Sri Ganganagar: Petrol: 101.84 Diesel: 93.77

Anuppur: Petrol: 101.59 Diesel: 91.97

New Delhi: Petrol: 91.17 Diesel: 81.47

Mumbai: Petrol: 97.57 Diesel: 88.60

Kolkata: Petrol: 91.35 Diesel: 84.35

Chennai: Petrol: 93.11 Diesel: 86.45

Bengaluru: Petrol: 94.22 Diesel: 86.37

Hyderabad: Petrol: 94.79 Diesel: 88.86

Patna: Petrol: 93.48 Diesel: 86.73

Jaipur: Petrol: 97.72 Diesel: 89.98

Lucknow: Petrol: 89.31 Diesel: 81.85

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol: 93.05 Diesel: 87.53

