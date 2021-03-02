Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
A strike called by various trade unions to protest the recurring fuel price hike affected normal life in poll-bound Kerala on Tuesday with public transport remaining off the roads and most of the shops remaining shut. Though private vehicles were allowed to ply, many kept off the roads; and in some areas a virtual shutdown was witnessed. Except the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) all trade unions were supporting the dawn to dusk strike.
In view of the strike, various examinations scheduled for the day were postponed. The government and private buses, taxis, autos and trucks suspended their services and shops that opened, later pulled down their shutters. In a joint statement, protesting trade unions said rising fuel prices were making operation of goods and passenger vehicles costlier and many employees were rendered jobless.
Continuously rising fuel prices have become a major political issue with the opposition accusing the BJP led Central government of being insensitive to common man’s woes by refusing to slash high central taxes levied on Petrol and Diesel, however, the Centre has passed the buck to the states, asking them to cut down high state taxes levied on fuel to bring down the price. Petrol and Diesel prices have been rising continuously due to improved demand of crude oil in the international market, renewed hope due to launch of Coronavirus vaccines and low production. While prices of fuel in India have been deregulated subjecting them to near-daily fluctuations in the international market, more than half of its price in the country is composed of taxes levied by the Centre and the states. The Central government has accepted that the rising prices are a vexatious issue, however, it has also indicated that a reduction in Central taxes could negatively impact the revenue targets.
Also Read: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan's entry triggers steady flow of bigwigs to party: BJP
Earlier, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) requested the state government for a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices to ease the burden on the common man but the state finance minister, Thomas Iassac, ruled it out saying a reduction in state-levied taxes on fuel will cripple revenue flow to the state exchequer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur
- East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
- On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in TRP scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox