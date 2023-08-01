Petrol and diesel prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices were largely steady across major cities on Tuesday, with one litre of petrol available for ₹96.72 and diesel, ₹89.62, in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 per litre, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are ₹106.03 per litre (petrol) and ₹92.76 per litre (diesel). In Chennai, meanwhile, customers must pay ₹102.63 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.24 for an equal quantity of diesel.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review fuel rates on a daily basis. The prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges etc.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 1

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.22 ₹ 91.96 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

Petrol and diesel prices have been constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made.

