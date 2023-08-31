Petrol and diesel prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?

On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged, with minor rise and fall observed only at select places. In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to the rates was made. Petrol and diesel prices change according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. (Representative)

In India, petrol and diesel prices undergo daily revision, a practice that began in June 2017. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on August 31

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to retail for ₹106.31, ₹106.03, and ₹96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. There is, however, a minor increase ( ₹0.11) in Chennai, and petrol here is available for ₹102.74 per litre.

Diesel, meanwhile, continues to be priced at ₹94.27, ₹92.76, and ₹89.62 per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, respectively, while in Chennai, it comes for ₹94.33, as against ₹94.24 on the previous day.

City Petrol (price/litre) Diesel (price/litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 97.12 ₹ 92.87 Bengaluru ₹ 102.04 ₹ 87.98 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Lucknow ₹ 96.48 ₹ 89.67 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Noida ₹ 96.92 ₹ 90.08

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, and more.

