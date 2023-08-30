Petrol, diesel prices on August 30: Check latest rates in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs), tasked with reviewing petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, on Wednesday kept fuel rates unchanged across major cities, while minor changes were observed in case of individual places. In fact, petrol and diesel prices have stayed largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to the rates was made. Representational Image

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, review the pricing and make changes, if required. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Aug 30

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre petrol continues to retail at ₹106.31, ₹106.03, ₹102.63, and ₹96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. An equal quantity of diesel, on the other hand, comes for ₹94.27 in Mumbai, and ₹94.24 in Chennai; ₹92.76 and ₹89.62 in Kolkata and New Delhi, respectively.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 97.10 ₹ 89.96 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.08 ₹ 93.36 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.77 ₹ 89.94 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04 Pune ₹ 105.84 ₹ 92.36

(Prices as given on the Goodreturns website)

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

