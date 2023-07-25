Petrol and diesel prices on July 25: Find out latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2023 08:36 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done on May 21 last year. Since then, the rates have been largely unchanged.

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across major cities, while some places saw minor revision in the rates of petrol and diesel. OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices daily; the rates – whether new or unchanged – are announced at 6am each day.

In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to these was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices on July 25

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to cost 96.72 per litre, and diesel, 89.62. In Mumbai, customers must still pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is priced at 106.03, and 102.63 in Chennai. In these two cities, diesel, meanwhile, is retailing at 92.76 and 94.24 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.45 93.69
Lucknow 96.47 89.66

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local charges.

