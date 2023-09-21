Petrol and diesel prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged in most parts of the country, including the four metros, on Thursday. However, minor rise and fall in rates has also been observed, in case of individual cities.

In India, fuel prices are decided as per global rates (Representational Image)

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol, therefore, continues to retail for ₹101.94 in financial capital Mumbai, ₹106.03 in Kolkata, ₹102.63 in Chennai, and ₹96.72 in New Delhi, the national capital. An equal quantity of diesel, on the other hand, is still at ₹94.27 in Mumbai, ₹94.24 in Chennai, ₹92.76 in Kolkata, and ₹89.62 in New Delhi.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.22 ₹ 91.96 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.66 ₹ 89.54 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.75 ₹ 89.93 Patna ₹ 107.59 ₹ 94.36 Pune ₹ 105.85 ₹ 92.37

Petrol and diesel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous nationwide revision to these was notified.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – decide fuel prices, doing so on daily basis. The rates, whether same or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day. The practice of daily revision began in June 2017, before which these were revised every 15 days.

It must also be noted that the fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

