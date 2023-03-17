Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates on March 17

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates on March 17

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 17, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

Petrol and diesel rates in India remained unchanged on Friday. The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today. The petrol and diesel prices are decided by oil companies and are not controlled by the government.

The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today.(Representative image/ istock)
The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today.(Representative image/ istock)

The fuel prices are not controlled by the union government and Oil Marketing Companies (OMC's) decide the prices according to global rates. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

Here are the fuel prices for top Indian cities on Friday:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89

In May 2022, the Narendra Modi government reduced central excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre respectively. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted, “It will have a revenue implication of around 1 lakh crore per year for the government,” the finance minister said in a series of tweets.

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

It is to be noted that the fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax (GST). The prices differ from state to state, influenced by various factors, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices fuel price + 4 more
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices fuel price + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out