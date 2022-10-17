Petrol and diesel prices today: Check rates in your city on October 17

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day. According to fuel prices announced by the oil companies, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sold the costliest petrol and diesel while the fuel prices at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair was the cheapest, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.In Sriganganagar, the price of petrol stood at ₹113.94 per litre while diesel price stood at ₹98.24 per litre. In Port Blair, the price of petrol stood at ₹84.10 per litre while one litre of diesel cost ₹79.74.The fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai too remained the same. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre. In the country's financial capital, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol price stood at ₹109.45 per litre while the cost of diesel was at ₹95.85 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, October 17, 2022.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76

How to check daily fuel prices?

The Indian Oil customers can check petrol and diesel prices in their cities by typing RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers should type and send it to 9223112222.

