Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 19: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Sunday too. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at ₹96.72 per litre and diesel at ₹89.62 per litre as per the fuel prices released by the oil companies.In India's financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at ₹106.31 while diesel is being sold at ₹94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is ₹102.63 while the price of disesl stood at ₹94.24 per litre.Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76 SRIGANGANAGAR 113.48 98.24 PARBHANI 109.45 95.85

How are petrol prices determined in India?

The petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am, which is called dynamic pricing method. The oil prices are determined by oil companies like IOCL, BP & HPCL. They are not controlled by the government, and need to adjust their prices according to global rates.

Earlier, the central government used to control the fuel prices which were revised after every 15 days. But the fuel prices were de-regulared in 2014. Since 2017, the petrol and diesel prices are revised daily.

