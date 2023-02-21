Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 21: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on Tuesday for the ninth consecutive month according to the notification by fuel retailers.

In the national capital, the cost of petrol stood at ₹96.72 per litre and diesel at ₹89.62 per litre according to the latest fuel prices released by the oil companies.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹106.31 while diesel is being sold at ₹94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the rate of petrol remained ₹102.63 while the price of diesel was ₹94.24 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 TRIVANDRUM 107.71 96.52

Following the dynamic pricing method, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have been revising fuel prices daily at 6 am since 2017. In case of any change, prices are adjusted according to global rates.

The last revision in the fuel rate was on May 22, 2022 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre.

During a post-Budget 2023 discussion in Jaipur on Monday, Sitharaman said that petrol and diesel can be brought under the GST ambit if the ‘GST council, which is not governed by any one government but finance ministers of all states, takes the call’.

