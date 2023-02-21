Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 21: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 21: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Fuel prices remained steady on Tuesday across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 while diesel is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File/representative)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on Tuesday for the ninth consecutive month according to the notification by fuel retailers.

In the national capital, the cost of petrol stood at 96.72 per litre and diesel at 89.62 per litre according to the latest fuel prices released by the oil companies.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 106.31 while diesel is being sold at 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the rate of petrol remained 102.63 while the price of diesel was 94.24 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
LUCKNOW96.5789.76
BENGALURU101.94 87.89
TRIVANDRUM107.7196.52

Following the dynamic pricing method, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have been revising fuel prices daily at 6 am since 2017. In case of any change, prices are adjusted according to global rates.

The last revision in the fuel rate was on May 22, 2022 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre.

During a post-Budget 2023 discussion in Jaipur on Monday, Sitharaman said that petrol and diesel can be brought under the GST ambit if the ‘GST council, which is not governed by any one government but finance ministers of all states, takes the call’.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

petrol prices diesel prices
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
