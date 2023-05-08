Fuel prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on , continuing about an year of price stability. A litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹96.72 and a litre of diesel costs ₹89.62. In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre, while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates: A litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹ 96.72 and a litre of diesel costs ₹ 89.62.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last revision in the fuel prices was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

City DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) New Delhi 89.62 96.72 Kolkata 92.76 106.03 Mumbai 94.27 106.31 Chennai 94.24 102.63 Bengaluru 87.89 101.94

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to a variety of factors, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid, freight expenses, municipal taxes, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prices of fuel and diesel are updated daily by the oil companies. Fuel prices were previously updated every 15 days. The pricing of petrol and diesel was deregulated by the Centre in 2014. As of 2017, the price of petrol is updated every day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON