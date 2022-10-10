Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 10: Check latest rates in your city

Published on Oct 10, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 10, 2022: According to the latest rates, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices in India. Here, petrol is being sold at ₹113.94 per litre while the price of diesel stands at ₹98.24 per litre

 As per the usual practice, the windfall profit tax on petroleum that was imposed on July 1, is revised fortnightly. (Ramesh Pathania)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The oil companies on Monday announced the petrol and diesel rates for the cities across India. The petrol price and diesel rates remain unchanged for 142nd consecutive day. This comes on a day when crude oil rate reached $98 per barrel while WTI price stood at $92.49 per barrel.According to the latest rates, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices in India. Here, petrol is being sold at 113.94 per litre while the price of diesel stands at 98.24 per litre. Parbhani in Maharashtra comes second with petrol and diesel prices at 109.45 per litre and 95.85 per litre. The petrol prices in Jaipur and Patna stood at 108.48 and 107.24 respectively.Talking about metro cities, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital on Monday stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, fuel prices in Mumbai were 106.31 per litre for petrol and 94.27 per litre for diesel.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI 102.63 94.24
AHMEDABAD96.4292. 17
JAIPUR108.4893.72
SRIGANGANAGAR113.4998.24
PORT BLAIR84.179.74
BHOPAL108.6593.9

If you wish to check petrol and diesel rates of your city, you can do it via SMS. The Indian Oil customers can type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers can type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers can type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

