Petrol and diesel prices today, October 10: Check latest rates in your city

The oil companies on Monday announced the petrol and diesel rates for the cities across India. The petrol price and diesel rates remain unchanged for 142nd consecutive day. This comes on a day when crude oil rate reached $98 per barrel while WTI price stood at $92.49 per barrel.According to the latest rates, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices in India. Here, petrol is being sold at ₹113.94 per litre while the price of diesel stands at ₹98.24 per litre. Parbhani in Maharashtra comes second with petrol and diesel prices at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre. The petrol prices in Jaipur and Patna stood at ₹108.48 and ₹107.24 respectively.Talking about metro cities, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital on Monday stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre. On the other hand, fuel prices in Mumbai were ₹106.31 per litre for petrol and ₹94.27 per litre for diesel.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 AHMEDABAD 96.42 92. 17 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 SRIGANGANAGAR 113.49 98.24 PORT BLAIR 84.1 79.74 BHOPAL 108.65 93.9

If you wish to check petrol and diesel rates of your city, you can do it via SMS. The Indian Oil customers can type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers can type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers can type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

