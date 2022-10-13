Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 13: No change in rates, check for your city

Published on Oct 13, 2022 10:23 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 13: In Delhi, petrol and diesel continue to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively, while for Mumbai, the corresponding rates are ₹104.31 and ₹94.27.

The previous pan-India revision of fuel prices was announced on May 21 (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Fuel prices in the country are unchanged on Thursday, which means that except for Maharashtra, where a revision was made on July 14, petrol and diesel rates have been steady for 145 consecutive days; the previous pan-India revision was made on May 21.

Therefore, petrol and diesel are retailing in Delhi at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre respectively, while in Mumbai, a litre each of these is priced at 104.31 and 94.27. The rates for other cities are as follows:

CityPetrol (cost per litre)Diesel (cost per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.79 89.96
Patna 107.24 94.04

Also, as per HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar has the highest fuel prices in the country. Here, petrol is available at 113.49 per litre, while diesel is priced at 98.24 per litre. On the other hand, Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the lowest rates (petrol: 84.1 per litre, diesel: 79.74 per litre).

In India, oil marketing companies (OMC) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices daily. These can either be revised or kept unchanged.

You can check petrol and diesel rates in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

