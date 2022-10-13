Petrol and diesel prices today, October 13: No change in rates, check for your city

Fuel prices in the country are unchanged on Thursday, which means that except for Maharashtra, where a revision was made on July 14, petrol and diesel rates have been steady for 145 consecutive days; the previous pan-India revision was made on May 21.

Therefore, petrol and diesel are retailing in Delhi at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively, while in Mumbai, a litre each of these is priced at ₹104.31 and ₹94.27. The rates for other cities are as follows: City Petrol (cost per litre) Diesel (cost per litre) Ahmedabad ₹96.42 ₹92.17 Bengaluru ₹101.94 ₹87.89 Chennai ₹102.63 ₹94.24 Hyderabad ₹109.66 ₹97.82 Jaipur ₹108.48 ₹93.72 Lucknow ₹96.57 ₹89.76 Noida ₹96.79 ₹89.96 Patna ₹107.24 ₹94.04

Also, as per HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar has the highest fuel prices in the country. Here, petrol is available at ₹113.49 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹98.24 per litre. On the other hand, Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the lowest rates (petrol: ₹84.1 per litre, diesel: ₹79.74 per litre).

In India, oil marketing companies (OMC) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices daily. These can either be revised or kept unchanged.

You can check petrol and diesel rates in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

