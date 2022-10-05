Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Check latest rates in your city on Dussehra

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for most states of India for the 137th straight day. In the international market, Brent Crude is priced at $91.81 per barrel while the price of WTI is stands at $86.53 per barrel.



According to the latest prices released by oil companies on Wednesday, fuel is the costliest at Sriganganagar in Rajasthan while it is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar capital Port Blair.



The price of petrol at Sriganganagar stands at ₹113.49 per litre while diesel is being sold at ₹98.24 per litre. On the other hand, the price of petrol in Port Blair stands at ₹84.1 per litre while the cost of diesel is ₹79.74 per litre, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. On the other hand, petrol in Maharashtra's Parbhani is being sold at ₹109.45 per litre while commuters are paying ₹95.85 for one litre of diesel.



Talking about the metros, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are at ₹96,72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre. On the other hand, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹102.63 per litre and ₹94.24 per litre.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top Indian cities on October 5.



CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (RS/LITRE) NEW DELHI ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 MUMBAI ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 KOLKATA ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 CHENNAI ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 BENGALURU ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 AHMEDABAD ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 CHANDIGARH ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 PATNA ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04 BHOPAL ₹ 108.65 ₹ 93.9 SOURCE: INDANE

How to check fuel prices in your city?



You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily through SMS. The Indian Oil (IOC) customers can type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL customers should type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

