Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for ninth consecuitve day (HT File Photo)
Petrol & diesel prices unchanged for ninth straight day. Check latest rates here

Fuel prices were last revised on March 30. Since then, one litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel are available in Delhi at 90.56 and 80.87 respectively.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices across the country unchanged for a ninth consecutive day on Thursday, which means that since March 30, when prices were previously revised, one litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel are available in Delhi at 90.56 and 80.87 respectively.

Financial capital Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among the four metros, with a litre each of petrol and diesel costing 96.98 and 87.96 respectively. Chennai is next with petrol at 92.58 per litre and diesel at 85.88 a litre. Kolkata follows with petrol and diesel at 90.77 and 83.55.

On March 30, rates were revised after being kept constant for four days. On that day, the prices were slashed by 22 paise for a litre of petrol in Delhi, while those for diesel were cut by 23 paise. In Mumbai, the corresponding figures were 21 paise and 24 paise.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Union government for not reducing fuel prices despite a fall in rates of international crude oil. “Due to tax looting by the central government, getting your car refuelled is no less than a test. Why does the PM not discuss this?” read a rough English translation of Gandhi’s tweet, which he posted in Hindi, taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with students on Wednesday night.


OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) determine and announce fuel prices on a daily basis. The rates can be hiked, reduced or unchanged. The change, if any, comes into effect at 6am. The practice of daily price revision was started in June 2017, before which, the revision was done every fortnight.

