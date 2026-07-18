MUMBAI: As signs of an internal rift within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) become increasingly visible, a section of party office-bearers has pitched for the induction of her son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union cabinet. The demand was made through a letter addressed to NCP president Sunetra Pawar. NCP leaders pitch Parth Pawar for Modi cabinet amid signs of widening party rift

Parth, Sunetra’s elder son, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April this year.

In a three-page letter, NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher accused leaders within his own party of attempting to end Parth’s political career by spreading misinformation about him. He argued that a berth in the Union cabinet would allow Parth to prove his abilities and silence his detractors.

“An unfair perception has been created that Parth Pawar lacks political maturity. Some within our own ranks are attempting to spread the impression that Parth cannot do justice to either the party or the people. This is an open secret. At just 38 years of age, attempts are being made to end his political career before it has truly begun, especially after the demise of Ajit Dada (Pawar),” the three-page letter states.

“Giving him a place in the union cabinet would allow him to prove his abilities and provide a fitting response to those spreading such misconceptions,” it adds.

The demand comes amid speculation that the Union cabinet could be reshuffled in the coming weeks.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered the NCP a junior minister’s berth after the BJP-led NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the offer was declined by the late Ajit Pawar, who headed the party at the time. According to sources, Ajit Pawar wanted to nominate Praful Patel but insisted on a cabinet minister’s post, pointing out that Patel had earlier served as a cabinet minister in the UPA government. The BJP, however, was not inclined to offer a cabinet berth, as it wanted to maintain parity in the portfolios allotted to its smaller allies. As a result, the Pawar-Patel duo did not accept the offer. Patel has not commented on the issue so far and is also learnt to have not given up his claim to the post.

In his letter, Aher also claimed that the late Ajit Pawar had wanted Parth Pawar to be entrusted with a larger role in the party.

“After the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, deliberate efforts were made to belittle Parth Pawar and lower his morale,” he further claimed and said that he repeatedly discussed the issue with late Ajit Pawar who had agreed with my arguments and had decided to give a major role. “I request you to fulfil that unfinished dream,” the letter quotes.

Parth Pawar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Maval constituency but was defeated by sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne.

The demand received immediate backing from NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil, who described it as reflecting the sentiments of the party’s rank and file. “Ultimately, it is for Parth Pawar to decide whether he wants to accept such a responsibility. However, the entire party wants to see him in that role,” Patil said in a video statement released on Friday.