Petrol crosses 100/litre mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

After premium petrol, the price of normal petrol crossed the ₹100 per litre mark on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district. The price reached ₹100.33 per litre. It was ₹99.81 per litre on Monday. In Jaipur, the price of normal petrol was ₹95.99. On February 14, the price of premium petrol reached ₹102.07 in Ganganagar.

Rajasthan has some of the highest Value-Added Tax rates on fuel among the big states in the country. It is 36% for petrol and 26% for diesel.

The state government in January reduced the tax on petrol and diesel by 2% after the price of premium petrol crossed ₹100 per litre mark.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the Centre for the high fuel prices. “If we reduce the taxes then our revenue will decline. In view of the public sentiments, despite the pandemic, the state reduced 2% VAT bringing a loss of ₹1,000 crore.”

Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry president Suresh Agarwal said the real estate, tourism and hotel industries are suffering losses and prices are increasing by 3%-5% but not the demand. “The fuel prices directly impact transportation, which leads to increase in prices of goods. The government should fix the prices of petrol and diesel between ₹70-75 per litre.”