Petrol, diesel price today as global oil concerns remain: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on April 15

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady on Wednesday, with oil marketing companies maintaining existing rates across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged, with oil marketing companies continuing to hold rates steady across the country.(AFP)

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In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹87.67 per litre.

Petrol prices in key cities

Across major metropolitan cities, petrol prices are as follows:

Cities Price Delhi ₹ 94.77 per litre Mumbai ₹ 103. 49 per litre Kolkata ₹ 104.99 per litre Chennai ₹ 100.79 per litre Hyderabad ₹ 107.45 per litre Bengaluru ₹ 102. 90 per litre View All

Diesel prices across cities

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{{^usCountry}} Diesel rates also remain unchanged in major cities: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diesel rates also remain unchanged in major cities: {{/usCountry}}

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Cities Price Delhi ₹ 87.67 per litre Mumbai ₹ 90.03 per litre Kolkata ₹ 92.03 per litre Chennai ₹ 92. 48 per litre Hyderabad ₹ 95.70 per litre Bengaluru ₹ 90.99 per litre View All

{{^usCountry}} While public sector oil companies have kept prices stable, private retailers have increased fuel rates. On April 1, Shell India raised petrol prices by ₹7.41 per litre and diesel by ₹25.01 per litre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While public sector oil companies have kept prices stable, private retailers have increased fuel rates. On April 1, Shell India raised petrol prices by ₹7.41 per litre and diesel by ₹25.01 per litre. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Nayara had also increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

State-owned companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have not revised fuel prices since April 2022, despite the sector being deregulated over a decade ago.

The continued freeze in fuel prices has resulted in financial strain for public sector oil marketing companies. Losses are estimated to be around ₹18 per litre on petrol and ₹35 per litre on diesel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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