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Petrol, diesel price today as global oil concerns remain: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on April 15

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹87.67 per litre.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:42 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady on Wednesday, with oil marketing companies maintaining existing rates across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged, with oil marketing companies continuing to hold rates steady across the country.(AFP)

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at 94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 87.67 per litre.

Petrol prices in key cities

Across major metropolitan cities, petrol prices are as follows:

Cities Price
Delhi 94.77 per litre
Mumbai 103. 49 per litre
Kolkata 104.99 per litre
Chennai 100.79 per litre
Hyderabad 107.45 per litre
Bengaluru 102. 90 per litre

Diesel prices across cities

CitiesPrice
Delhi 87.67 per litre
Mumbai 90.03 per litre
Kolkata 92.03 per litre
Chennai 92. 48 per litre
Hyderabad 95.70 per litre
Bengaluru 90.99 per litre

Earlier, Nayara had also increased petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre.

State-owned companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have not revised fuel prices since April 2022, despite the sector being deregulated over a decade ago.

The continued freeze in fuel prices has resulted in financial strain for public sector oil marketing companies. Losses are estimated to be around 18 per litre on petrol and 35 per litre on diesel.

 
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HT News Desk

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Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Silver Rates, Diesel Prices along with Income Tax Calculator
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Silver Rates, Diesel Prices along with Income Tax Calculator
Home / HT Business / Petrol, diesel price today as global oil concerns remain: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on April 15
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