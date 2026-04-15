Petrol, diesel price today as global oil concerns remain: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on April 15

Across major metropolitan cities, petrol prices are as follows:

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹87.67 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady on Wednesday, with oil marketing companies maintaining existing rates across the country.

While public sector oil companies have kept prices stable, private retailers have increased fuel rates. On April 1, Shell India raised petrol prices by ₹7.41 per litre and diesel by ₹25.01 per litre.

Earlier, Nayara had also increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

State-owned companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have not revised fuel prices since April 2022, despite the sector being deregulated over a decade ago.

The continued freeze in fuel prices has resulted in financial strain for public sector oil marketing companies. Losses are estimated to be around ₹18 per litre on petrol and ₹35 per litre on diesel.