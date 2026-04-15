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    Petrol, diesel price today as global oil concerns remain: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on April 15

    In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at 94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 87.67 per litre.

    Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:42 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady on Wednesday, with oil marketing companies maintaining existing rates across the country.

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged, with oil marketing companies continuing to hold rates steady across the country. (AFP)
    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged, with oil marketing companies continuing to hold rates steady across the country. (AFP)

    In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at 94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 87.67 per litre.

    Petrol prices in key cities

    Across major metropolitan cities, petrol prices are as follows:

    Cities Price
    Delhi 94.77 per litre
    Mumbai 103. 49 per litre
    Kolkata 104.99 per litre
    Chennai 100.79 per litre
    Hyderabad 107.45 per litre
    Bengaluru 102. 90 per litre

    Diesel prices across cities

    Diesel rates also remain unchanged in major cities:

    CitiesPrice
    Delhi 87.67 per litre
    Mumbai 90.03 per litre
    Kolkata 92.03 per litre
    Chennai 92. 48 per litre
    Hyderabad 95.70 per litre
    Bengaluru 90.99 per litre

    While public sector oil companies have kept prices stable, private retailers have increased fuel rates. On April 1, Shell India raised petrol prices by 7.41 per litre and diesel by 25.01 per litre.

    Earlier, Nayara had also increased petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre.

    State-owned companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have not revised fuel prices since April 2022, despite the sector being deregulated over a decade ago.

    The continued freeze in fuel prices has resulted in financial strain for public sector oil marketing companies. Losses are estimated to be around 18 per litre on petrol and 35 per litre on diesel.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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