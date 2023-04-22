Petrol, diesel prices on April 22: Find latest rates in your city

Fuel prices in major cities remained unchanged on Saturday, which means that a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively, in Delhi, and at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 in Mumbai.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, in Kolkata, customers must continue to pay ₹106.03 for 1 litre of petrol, and ₹92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. The corresponding rates for Chennai, meanwhile, are ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 for each litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in other major cities on April 22, 2023

City Petrol ( ₹ per litre) Diesel ( ₹ per litre) Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Ahmedabad ₹ 96.49 (+ ₹ 0.27) ₹ 92.23 (+ ₹ 0.27) Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04 Pune ₹ 105.85 ₹ 92.37 Noida ₹ 96.64 ₹ 89.82

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year. Since then, except in individual cases, petrol and diesel rates have remained steady. In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review fuel prices on daily basis; changes, if any, are made, in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

The rates, whether new or unchanged, are implemented at 6 am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail