Petrol, diesel prices on June 28: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jun 28, 2023 09:32 AM IST

The Central government regulates fuel prices through factors such as excise duty, base prices, and cap prices.

Petrol and diesel rates stayed constant on Wednesday continuing the year-long price stability. The fuel prices are announced daily at 6 am with revisions implemented, if any. The rates are different according to each state’s local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, etc. The Central government regulates fuel prices through factors such as excise duty, base prices, and cap prices.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, respectively.

New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai saw prices remain the same as Tuesday, as per Goodreturns. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stand at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, respectively. In the financial capital, petrol is currently priced at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 94.27 per litre.

In Noida, however, petrol and diesel became cheaper by 12 paise. Similarly, there is a drop of 35 paise in the price of petrol and 33 paise in the cost of diesel in Bhubaneshwar. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 40 paise and 36 paise in Jaipur.

CityDiesel (Rs/Litre)Petrol (Rs/Litre)
Kolkata92.76106.03
Chennai94.24102.63
Bengaluru87.89101.94
Trivandrum98.53109.73
Chandigarh84.2696.20

Oil prices ticked slightly higher but made little impact on the more than two percent losses suffered Tuesday on long-running worries about demand caused by ever-rising interest rates, and as concerns ease over Russian supplies after the weekend's aborted uprising, reported AFP.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
