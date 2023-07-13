Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Since May 21 last year, fuel prices across major cities have remained constant.

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged in most major cities on Thursday, even as minor revision to these was seen in some cities. Fuel prices have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices change according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. (Representative)

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is available at 96.72, and an equal quantity of diesel, at 89.62. In Mumbai, a litre each of petrol and diesel costs 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. In Kolkata, customers must pay 106.03 and 92.76 for one litre of petrol and diesel respectively. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at 102.63 per litre, and diesel, 94.24 per litre.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.63 92.38
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 109.00 94.19
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

In India, oil marketing companies (Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil) review petrol and diesel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or constant, are announced at 6am each day.

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP