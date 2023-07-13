Petrol and diesel prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged in most major cities on Thursday, even as minor revision to these was seen in some cities. Fuel prices have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices change according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. (Representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is available at ₹96.72, and an equal quantity of diesel, at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, a litre each of petrol and diesel costs ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 respectively. In Kolkata, customers must pay ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 for one litre of petrol and diesel respectively. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at ₹102.63 per litre, and diesel, ₹94.24 per litre.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.63 ₹ 92.38 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 109.00 ₹ 94.19 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, oil marketing companies (Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil) review petrol and diesel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or constant, are announced at 6am each day.

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON