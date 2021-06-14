Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Check city-wise rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Monday, after a one-day pause. This is the 24th hike in 42 days.

After the latest increase, petrol is retailing at 96.4/litre and diesel at 87.28/litre in Delhi. In Bhopal, the price of petrol is at 104.59/litre and diesel at 95.91/litre; in Ladakh petrol is priced at 101.95/litre and diesel at 93.90/litre; in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 102.58/litre and diesel at 94.70/litre respectively.

The fuel prices in the nation are changed depending on the crude oil prices in the international market, which in turn impacts the domestic market. Furthermore, the prices for petrol and diesel also vary from state to state depending upon the value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.

The taxes levied by both the centre and state together make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and 54% of that of diesel.

Here's a list of cities across the country and their prices of petrol and diesel:

  1. Chennai: Petrol prices – 97.69 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.92 per litre
  2. Kolkata: Petrol prices – 96.34 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.12 per litre
  3. Pune: Petrol prices – 102.18 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.86 per litre
  4. Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 99.063 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.52 per litre
  5. Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 100.20 per litre; Diesel prices – 95.14 per litre
  6. Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.74 per litre; Diesel prices – 87.76 per litre
  7. Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – 98.53 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.20 per litre
  8. Chandigarh: Petrol prices 92.73 per litre; Diesel prices – 86.92 per litre
  9. Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – 94.19 per litre; Diesel prices – 87.87 per litre

