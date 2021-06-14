Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Check city-wise rates here

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Monday, after a one-day pause. This is the 24th hike in 42 days.

After the latest increase, petrol is retailing at ₹96.4/litre and diesel at ₹87.28/litre in Delhi. In Bhopal, the price of petrol is at ₹104.59/litre and diesel at ₹95.91/litre; in Ladakh petrol is priced at ₹101.95/litre and diesel at ₹93.90/litre; in Mumbai, the price of petrol is ₹102.58/litre and diesel at ₹94.70/litre respectively.

The fuel prices in the nation are changed depending on the crude oil prices in the international market, which in turn impacts the domestic market. Furthermore, the prices for petrol and diesel also vary from state to state depending upon the value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.

The taxes levied by both the centre and state together make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and 54% of that of diesel.

Here's a list of cities across the country and their prices of petrol and diesel:

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹ 97.69 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 91.92 per litre Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹ 96.34 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 90.12 per litre Pune: Petrol prices – ₹ 102.18 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 92.86 per litre Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹ 99.063 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 92.52 per litre Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹ 100.20 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 95.14 per litre Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.74 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 87.76 per litre Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – ₹ 98.53 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.20 per litre Chandigarh: Petrol prices ₹ 92.73 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 86.92 per litre Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – ₹ 94.19 per litre; Diesel prices – ₹ 87.87 per litre