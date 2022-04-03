Petrol, diesel prices hiked in India for 11th time in 13 days

India saw a fresh surge in the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday by 80 paise a litre each. With the 11th revision in 13 days since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus that broke on March 22, the fuel prices have increased by nearly ₹8 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol is all set to cost ₹103.41 per litre, while diesel will be sold at ₹94.67 per litre, according to the latest notification of state fuel retailers. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices per litre have now gone up to ₹118.41 and ₹102.64 respectively. The prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon local taxes.

In Chennai, the cost of petrol and diesel per litre will be ₹108.96 and ₹99.04 respectively, while in Kolkata, petrol will sell for ₹113.03 and diesel for ₹97.8 per litre.

While the opposition has accused the government of waiting till the end of state elections to hike the fuel price, the BJP-government has maintained the hike in prices was the result of a jump in crude oil prices in wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Congress has launched countrywide protests over the fuel price hike.

The prices will increase further because of the sharp jump in crude oil prices in international markets. On November 3, 2021, the centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across India.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)