Petrol, diesel prices in your city today. Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on Wednesday for the 25th consecutive day. The fuel prices were last revised on February 27, 2021, when petrol prices were increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices went up by 15 paise. In the first two months of this year only, petrol prices were increased by ₹4.87 per litre and diesel rates have been raised by ₹4.99.

Fuel prices are revised daily at 6am in tandem with the benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. As of Wednesday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 and the cost of one litre diesel stands at ₹81.47 in the capital city. In Mumbai, the petrol prices currently stand at ₹97.57 and diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website showed.

The prices of fuel are different in each state because of the taxes that are levied on them both by the central as well as the state government along with the freight charges. The taxes that are put by both the central and the state governments contribute to 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

Here’s the price of one litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, March 24, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Sri Ganganagar 101.84 93.77 Anuppur 101.59 91.97 New Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Bengaluru 94.22 86.37 Hyderabad 94.79 88.86 Patna 93.48 86.73 Jaipur 97.72 89.98 Lucknow 89.31 81.85 Thiruvananthapuram 93.05 87.53 Source: Indian Oil Corporation

In the international markets, oil futures prices tumbled and the fall came due to the increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections and slow progress of inoculation in many countries in Europe, according to news agency Reuters. Brent prices traded around $62 per barrel which were down by more than $7.50 per barrel or 10 per cent from their March 11 high. The Brent prices have risen for the past four months owing to the progress made in vaccination since November. Prices have risen by more than $32 per barrel or 86% since then.