Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices increased again, at fresh all-time high in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices increased again, at fresh all-time high in Delhi

Prices of petrol and diesel have been steadily increasing over the past few months.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, after a gap of two days. After the latest hike, petrol is now retailing at 104.79 in Delhi and diesel is selling at 93.52 per litre, according to Livemint.

In Mumbai, the first metro city whrre petrol crossed the 100 mark, its price hit a fresh all-time high of 110.75 a litre. Diesel is being retailed at 101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital, reported Livemint.

Talking about the other metro cities, petrol and diesel are selling at 105.43 per litre and 96.63 per litre, respectively in West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

The people in Chennai wil have to shell out 102.10 for a litre of petrol and 97.93 for one litre of diesel.

The prices were last hiked on Monday. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

As a mark of protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices, the Congress party in Kerala's Kochi distributed 71 litres of fuel to two-wheelers and three-wheelers on Wednesday.

"Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71. The Indian National Congress is protesting against the rise in petrol and diesel prices across the country. As a part of the protest, we have distributed fuel to 71 people for free," Congress MP Hibi Eden told news agency ANI.

petrol price diesel prices fuel price hike
