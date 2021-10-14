Petrol, diesel prices increased again, at fresh all-time high in Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, after a gap of two days. After the latest hike, petrol is now retailing at ₹104.79 in Delhi and diesel is selling at ₹93.52 per litre, according to Livemint.

In Mumbai, the first metro city whrre petrol crossed the ₹100 mark, its price hit a fresh all-time high of ₹110.75 a litre. Diesel is being retailed at ₹101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital, reported Livemint.

Talking about the other metro cities, petrol and diesel are selling at ₹105.43 per litre and ₹96.63 per litre, respectively in West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

The people in Chennai wil have to shell out ₹102.10 for a litre of petrol and ₹97.93 for one litre of diesel.

The prices were last hiked on Monday. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

As a mark of protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices, the Congress party in Kerala's Kochi distributed 71 litres of fuel to two-wheelers and three-wheelers on Wednesday.

"Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71. The Indian National Congress is protesting against the rise in petrol and diesel prices across the country. As a part of the protest, we have distributed fuel to 71 people for free," Congress MP Hibi Eden told news agency ANI.