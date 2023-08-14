On Independence Day eve, check latest petrol and diesel prices for your city

On Monday, the day before Independence Day, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across most major cities. In fact, fuel rates have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to these was carried out.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily by the OMCs, namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil. The rates, whether same or revised, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 14

Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to be available for ₹96.72, and diesel, ₹89.62, in Delhi; in Mumbai, these are still priced at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27, respectively. Commuters in Kolkata must pay ₹106.03 for a litre of petrol, and ₹92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. For Chennai, on the other hand, the fuel rates are at ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.49 ₹ 92.23 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.77 ₹ 89.65 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.62 ₹ 93.85 Lucknow ₹ 96.47 ₹ 89.66 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

