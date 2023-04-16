Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on April 16: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2023 08:07 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.

While fuel prices remained stagnant in major metros like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, some cities saw a marginal change in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday, according to Goodreturns.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre.(Representative image/ istock)

In Delhi, petrol costs 96.72 per litre, while diesel sells at 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol retails at 106.31 while diesel can be purchased for 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are at 106.03 and 92.76 per litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol can be bought for 101.94 per litre, while one litre of diesel stands at 87.89.

Check latest rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Lucknow 96.62 89.81
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Noida 97 90.14
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Patna 107.24 94.04

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel prices daily at 6 am as per international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. The prices of petrol and diesel are subject to change according to state-wise Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Oil prices were up on Friday and secured a fourth straight week of gains after the West's energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, revealed on Saturday that the federal government has decided to raise the cost of petrol by 10 per litre for the ensuing 15 days, Geo News reported.

(With agency inputs)

