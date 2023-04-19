Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on April 19: Check latest rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 19, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday.

Petrol, diesel prices remained unaffected on Wednesday, Goodreturns website showed. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures.

Petrol diesel prices across major cities did not mark any shit from yesterday's figures. (Representative Image/HT File)

In Delhi-NCR petrol prices were marked at 96.72 for the national capital, 97.10 for Gurugram, 96.77 for Noida, the data showed. Mumbai's petrol price was marked at 106.31.

Meanwhile, as per the data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol Wednesday, priced at 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at 84.10. In Hyderabad, the petrol was priced at 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, it was 96.57.

Here's the list of petrol, diesel prices in major cities today:

CITIESPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89

After the Indian government deregulated the prices of petrol and diesel in 2010 and 2014 respectively, the retail prices of these fuels are decided by the oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, to align with the global crude prices. The prices are adjusted daily at 6 am in accordance with the prevailing price of crude oil worldwide.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

