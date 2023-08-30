Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on August 30: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2023 08:38 AM IST

In India, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices daily. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs), tasked with reviewing petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, on Wednesday kept fuel rates unchanged across major cities, while minor changes were observed in case of individual places. In fact, petrol and diesel prices have stayed largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to the rates was made.

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, review the pricing and make changes, if required. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Aug 30

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre petrol continues to retail at 106.31, 106.03, 102.63, and 96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. An equal quantity of diesel, on the other hand, comes for 94.27 in Mumbai, and 94.24 in Chennai; 92.76 and 89.62 in Kolkata and New Delhi, respectively.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 97.10 89.96
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.77 89.94
Patna 107.24 94.04
Pune 105.84 92.36

(Prices as given on the Goodreturns website)

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

